Dr. Frederick Larsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Larsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Larsen works at
Locations
Advanced Fertility Care Pllc9819 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 874-2229
Advanced Fertility Care1550 S Alma School Rd Ste 100, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 874-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For anyone beginning, enduring, contemplating or even wanting to transition locations on their IVF journey, look no further. After 6 cycles of IVF we were beginning to lose all hope. We started at a different facility before transferring here and it wasn't the right fit. If we can offer any advice, for the money you are paying and investing, not to mention the emotional turmoil, physical pain and all of the ups/downs that come with this- trust your gut. Choose the right doctor- one that has a great disposition and will stay encouraging. This is TRULY Dr. Larson. Hands down, the best physician we have ever met. He knew it was going to be a struggle with our circumstances but never lost hope, stayed positive, kind, and most importantly made us feel valued. For all of the tears we shed to get here, our last attempt was successful and we are now 8 weeks pregnant with our "miracle." Visit Dr. Larson and his team. You won't regret it!
About Dr. Frederick Larsen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1083773469
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Larsen speaks Dutch.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.