Dr. Frederick Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Lane, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists1215 Hadley Rd Ste 201, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 834-2020
2
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always makes me feel compfortable..andI feel confident that I am getting the best care possible. Thanks to Dr. Lane I am a cancer survivor...ThankYou Dr.
About Dr. Frederick Lane, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376507103
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clinic, Grand Rapids, Mi
- Blodgett Memorial Medical Center, Grand Rapids, Mi
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.