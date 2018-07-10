Overview

Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kruger works at Frederick J Kruger DPM in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.