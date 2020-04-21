Overview

Dr. Frederick Kohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kohn works at Facey Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.