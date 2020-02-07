See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Kinder Jr works at Women's Health Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Clinic
    Women's Health Clinic
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71118
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Maternal Anemia
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Bone Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 07, 2020
Dr.Kinder was recommended to me by my original OBGYN when he stopped doing OB work. He has been understanding and patient, and he definitely takes the extra time to answer any questions you may have. Highly recommend.
— Feb 07, 2020
About Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326030016
Education & Certifications

  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kinder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kinder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kinder Jr works at Women's Health Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kinder Jr’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

