Overview

Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Kinder Jr works at Women's Health Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

