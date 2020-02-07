Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Locations
Women's Health Clinic2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kinder was recommended to me by my original OBGYN when he stopped doing OB work. He has been understanding and patient, and he definitely takes the extra time to answer any questions you may have. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326030016
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kinder Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kinder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.