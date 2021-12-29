Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Jensen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center.
Dr. Jensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Osteoporosis Center402 Black Hills Ln SW Ste D, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-7881
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Excellent Specialist Physician and Consultant for any Arthritic, Osteoporosis, or complicated immune or muscular, joint aches and pains cases. I worked along side Dr Jensen for many years and have great respect for this compassionate and expert ex- Marine. He is a physician who gave personal, not Corporate care to his patients! Mark P. Ettinger, M.D. F.A.C.R. Medical Director Emeritus Rheumatology Associates and The Regional Osteoporosis Center of S. Florida, Stuart, Fl.
About Dr. Frederick Jensen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1083715296
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.