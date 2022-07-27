Dr. Jennart Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Jennart Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Frederick Jennart Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Jennart Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Frederick W. Jennart DO PC212 Hospital Dr Ste N, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennart Jr?
My second time seeing him and he remembered me from before. He talked me through the entire procedure. He also answered all my questions.
About Dr. Frederick Jennart Jr, DO
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1821001025
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennart Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennart Jr works at
Dr. Jennart Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jennart Jr speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennart Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.