Cardiology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Jaeger Jr works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Hypotension
Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Hypotension

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Photo: Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO
    • Cardiology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760426365
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaeger Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaeger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaeger Jr works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jaeger Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Jaeger Jr has seen patients for Syncope, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeger Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

