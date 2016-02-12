Overview

Dr. Frederick Hong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.