Dr. Frederick Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Hong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns199 Park Club Ln Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hong is an awesome doctor. I do have an issue with the 1 1/2-2 hours waiting time at every appointment.
About Dr. Frederick Hong, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366436198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
