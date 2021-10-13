Dr. Frederick Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Herman, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho630 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 832-4043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was outstanding. Dr. Herman diagnosed my problem immediately. He took the time and went through my previous allergy tests (with me) explaining everything which had not been done by my previous allergist. Dr. Herman's bedside manner was so caring; he was thorough in his communications, answering all of my questions and I felt so much better when I left the appointment. Honestly. Dr. Herman is the best doctor I have been to in years. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Frederick Herman, MD
- Allergy
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1811149610
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Hosp
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
