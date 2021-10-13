See All Allergists & Immunologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Frederick Herman, MD

Allergy
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Herman, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Herman works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho
    630 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 832-4043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Frederick Herman, MD

    • Allergy
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1811149610
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Hosp
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herman works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

    Dr. Herman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

