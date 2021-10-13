Overview

Dr. Frederick Herman, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Herman works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.