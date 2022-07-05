Overview

Dr. Frederick Hardin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hardin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastro Eastpoint in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

