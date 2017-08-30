Dr. Harada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Harada, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Harada, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Frederick Harada MD1380 Lusitana St Ste 909, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 585-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harada was professional, kind, and seemed to value me as a patient. I appreciated his timeliness and willingness to accept Medicare patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Harrada.
About Dr. Frederick Harada, MD
- English
- 1144313875
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
