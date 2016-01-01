Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Gordon Elite Sports Medicine2500 Morris Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548354897
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Santa Clara
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Dr. Gordon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
