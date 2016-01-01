Overview

Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Gordon Elite Sports Medicine, P.C. in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.