Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Godley III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-2300
-
2
University Otolaryngology1351 S County Trl Ste 303, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 274-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godley III?
Dr. Godley was totally professional and obviously is an expert in his field. Both my husband & I found Dr. Godley to be very knowledgeable and with a friendly, but professional, demeanor. I had seen another ENT several weeks prior to this appointment and was looking for a second opinion, so my PCP recommended Dr. G. We both found Dr. Godley to be excellent! Because I had fallen and broken my nose in two places, I was concerned about a deviated septum. Unequivocally, I would recommend him.
About Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508837816
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godley III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godley III works at
Dr. Godley III has seen patients for Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godley III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godley III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.