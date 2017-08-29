See All Otolaryngologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Godley III works at University Head & Neck Surgery, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence
    830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 274-2300
    University Otolaryngology
    1351 S County Trl Ste 303, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 274-2300

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Swimmer's Ear
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Swimmer's Ear

Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 29, 2017
    Dr. Godley was totally professional and obviously is an expert in his field. Both my husband & I found Dr. Godley to be very knowledgeable and with a friendly, but professional, demeanor. I had seen another ENT several weeks prior to this appointment and was looking for a second opinion, so my PCP recommended Dr. G. We both found Dr. Godley to be excellent! Because I had fallen and broken my nose in two places, I was concerned about a deviated septum. Unequivocally, I would recommend him.
    Judi in North Kingstown, RI — Aug 29, 2017
    About Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godley III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godley III has seen patients for Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godley III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godley III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

