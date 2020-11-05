Overview

Dr. Frederick Gessner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gessner works at PENINSULA GASTROENTEROLOGY in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.