Dr. Frederick Gass, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Gass works at Southtowns Ear Nose & Throat in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.