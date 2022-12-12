Dr. Frederick Gandolfo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandolfo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Gandolfo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Gandolfo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Dhch LLC195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You never would’ve thought someone would say that, but the whole experience was very relaxing
About Dr. Frederick Gandolfo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053550079
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Fordham University
- Gastroenterology
