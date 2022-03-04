Dr. Frederick Funke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Funke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Funke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Funke works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care302 Medical Park Dr Ste 212, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 560-5540
-
2
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 560-5538
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funke?
Dr Funke has taken great care of my 83 year old Mother for years . He is the best . Highly recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Frederick Funke, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437357274
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funke works at
Dr. Funke has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Funke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.