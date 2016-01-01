Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Friedman Jr works at
Locations
Dubin Breast Center157 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Friedman Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1922100486
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman Jr works at
Dr. Friedman Jr speaks German and Spanish.
Dr. Friedman Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.