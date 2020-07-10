Overview

Dr. Frederick Frank, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, OR. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at SALEM CLINIC in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.