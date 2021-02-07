Dr. Frederick Font, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Font is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Font, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Font, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Locations
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
South Florida Rheumatology1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 450-8980Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Font has been fantastic from the day I met him which will always be a very grateful day as he literally saved my life. He r realized something was seriously wrong when I came for a rheumy visit and sent me to ER immediately with a script and I was admitted and stayed for over two weeks. He is very concerned about his patients and takes the time to explain lab results and answer questions you may have which I always do so his patience is one of his great qualities. To top it off, he has a great sense of humor which puts me as a patient at ease. Thank you for all that you do. So thankful to have you as my rheumatologist.
About Dr. Frederick Font, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
