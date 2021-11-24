Overview

Dr. Frederick Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Fletcher works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY and Delmar, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.