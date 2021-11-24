Dr. Frederick Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Fletcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Orthopedics New York250 Delaware Ave Ste 200, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
excellent hip replacement surgeon. anterior procedure excellent, less complications and back up on feet so much quicker. have seen many success's of this doctor including my mother.
About Dr. Frederick Fletcher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134196843
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
