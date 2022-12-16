Dr. Frederick Flandry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flandry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Flandry, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Flandry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Mizell Memorial Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Flandry works at
Locations
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic100 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 200-6970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Mizell Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent work
About Dr. Frederick Flandry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063451391
Education & Certifications
- The Hughston Clinic
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Flandry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flandry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flandry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flandry works at
Dr. Flandry has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flandry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Flandry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flandry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flandry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flandry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.