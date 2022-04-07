Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fellin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Dept of Medical Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fellin?
Dr Fellin was the Primary Oncologist for my Wife Gail; she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Liver cancer. We visited several specialists prior to Dr. Fellin identifying the problem. He immediately cut through the red tape of testing, some test like an endoscopy that had been pushed back a few months. Once under the care of Dr Fellin's diagnosis treatment progressed rapidly, within a week both biopsies and the endoscopy were completed. He was completely honest with us and explained all options. The staff at Asplundh Cancer were excellent and compassionate. We knew it was going to be exceedingly difficult. Dr Fellin and staff kept us informed of all progress. As conditions worsened, we were informed of what to expect and what options we had to minimize the discomfort. Sadly, my wife passed from cancer, but the staff was exceedingly helpful and compassionate. A few days after my wife passed Dr Fellin called me to console me express his deep regrets. I am very comforted by that phone call.
About Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679684476
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fellin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellin works at
Dr. Fellin has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fellin speaks French.
200 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.