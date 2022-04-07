See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (200)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fellin works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Medical Oncology
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 200 ratings
Patient Ratings (200)
5 Star
(180)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 07, 2022
Dr Fellin was the Primary Oncologist for my Wife Gail; she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Liver cancer. We visited several specialists prior to Dr. Fellin identifying the problem. He immediately cut through the red tape of testing, some test like an endoscopy that had been pushed back a few months. Once under the care of Dr Fellin's diagnosis treatment progressed rapidly, within a week both biopsies and the endoscopy were completed. He was completely honest with us and explained all options. The staff at Asplundh Cancer were excellent and compassionate. We knew it was going to be exceedingly difficult. Dr Fellin and staff kept us informed of all progress. As conditions worsened, we were informed of what to expect and what options we had to minimize the discomfort. Sadly, my wife passed from cancer, but the staff was exceedingly helpful and compassionate. A few days after my wife passed Dr Fellin called me to console me express his deep regrets. I am very comforted by that phone call.
Bruce F. Hoffman — Apr 07, 2022
About Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD

Medical Oncology
  • Medical Oncology
Specialties
44 years of experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
English, French
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
1679684476
  • 1679684476
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Fellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fellin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fellin has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

200 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

