Dr. Frederick Fakharzadeh, MD
Dr. Frederick Fakharzadeh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Garden State Orthopaedic Assoc. PA28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates22 Madison Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
He gives the patients time and listen very well..
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Fakharzadeh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakharzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
