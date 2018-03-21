See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD

General Surgery
5 (16)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Eilber works at Bowyer Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Chordoma and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    UCLA Medical Center Oncology
    UCLA Medical Center Oncology
200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095
(310) 206-6909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Chordoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2018
    I am beyond thankful for Dr. Eilber's care. He is passionate with treating his patients, and was my safety jacket through my Sarcoma journey.
    — Mar 21, 2018
    About Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073527057
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eilber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eilber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eilber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eilber works at Bowyer Oncology Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eilber’s profile.

    Dr. Eilber has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Chordoma and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eilber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eilber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eilber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

