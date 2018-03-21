Dr. Eilber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD
Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Medical Center Oncology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6909
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I am beyond thankful for Dr. Eilber’s care. He is passionate with treating his patients, and was my safety jacket through my Sarcoma journey.
About Dr. Frederick Eilber, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073527057
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
