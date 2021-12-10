See All Plastic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Ehret works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery Centre
    2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ehret?

Dec 10, 2021
Dr. Ehret is amazing!!! After having 3 children, I wanted to get a tummy tuck, replace my old implants (12 years old) and also get a breast lift. I came to see Dr. Ehret and I'm so glad I did. I had my surgery in November 2021 and so far the recovery has been great.. everything looks great just after 1 month! Dr. Ehret and his staff are very accommodating. I would recommend Dr. Ehret a 100x to anyone that is looking for any body cosmetic surgery.
KT — Dec 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ehret to family and friends

Dr. Ehret's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ehret

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD.

About Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1639153232
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Seattle Childrens Hospital and Regional Medical Center/Harborview Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Boston U/Boston University Hospital|Harvard U/Brigham&amp;Womens Hosp/Chldrns Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ehret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehret.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.