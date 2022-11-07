Overview

Dr. Frederick Ehlert, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ehlert works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Heart Palpitations and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.