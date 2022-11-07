Dr. Frederick Ehlert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehlert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Ehlert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Ehlert, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ehlert works at
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had very good results with Dr Ehlert - he corrected my afib after one ablation procedure. I found him to be caring, serious and patient (he spent a lot of time answering all my questions and I didnt feel rushed). His team at NYP Hospital was very good too. I was nervous about the procedure but made me feel at ease and that everything was going to be OK because I was the focus of all their attention. They were really remarkable in their care and compassion. Ehlert and Columbia/NYP are a first class operation - I think it would be crazy to go anywhere else for this type of procedure.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871598615
- Cardiology Northwestern Memorial, Chicago Il|Electrophysiology Northwestern Memorial, Chicago Il
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ehlert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehlert accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehlert works at
Dr. Ehlert has seen patients for Dizziness, Heart Palpitations and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehlert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.