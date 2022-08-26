Dr. Frederick Durden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Durden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Durden works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had breast cancer -double mastectomy and Dr. Durden did her reconstruction. I really appreciate the work he and his team have done. He did a great job for her. He has a great personality and is a calming voice when you are going thru such a chaotic time. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Frederick Durden, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073799490
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Durden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Durden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durden works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden.
