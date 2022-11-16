Dr. Frederick Dold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Dold, MD
Dr. Frederick Dold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Alliance Cancer Specialists1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Can’t ask for a better doctor or staff. Always willing to answer all questions, care about individual needs, understands what we are going through. Great team! Easy appointments and scheduling for patient needs. The care and friendliness, informative in all areas of treatment. Highly recommend. From the first entrance of the team at the front desk to The doctors, nurses, teams in the chemo rooms, friendly atmosphere, caring , can’t say enough great things. This is my first experience at this facility and I’m so happy I choose these doctors and this team of hard working caring people. Thanks for all you do.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174638597
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dold.
