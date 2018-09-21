Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Dixon, MD
Dr. Frederick Dixon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Montana Heart Institute2900 12th Ave N Ste 204E, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-5001
Dxre Pllc326 N Lbj Dr Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 572-1003
- St. Vincent Healthcare
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
I was one of many that had the opportunity to have Dr. Dixon as a Cardiologist at Austin Heart. I have been seen by him for 11 years and although I have seen others prior, none took the time to explain in detail, and in layman's terms what was going on with my heart and how WE could improve the outcome. His abilities and forethought are impeccable and professional at all times. He listens to you, asks the questions you don't think of and advises on all aspects of your care. Thank you SIR!!
About Dr. Frederick Dixon, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023079613
- Ochsner Fdn Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Heart Disease and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.