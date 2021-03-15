See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paducah, KY
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Baptist Health Paducah, Crittenden Community Hospital and Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Deweese works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
    200 Clint Hill Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 442-9461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
  • Baptist Health Paducah
  • Crittenden Community Hospital
  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 15, 2021
    I can walk! I could not walk through Walmart before total knee replacement without having to find a place to sit down. Now I can walk all day pain free.
    Allen Wilson — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891784757
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Joint Reconstruction, Dr. Leo A. Whiteside, Missouri Bone & Joint Center
    Residency
    • Emory Univeristy School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, Bachelor Of Science, Mechanical Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deweese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deweese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deweese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deweese works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Deweese’s profile.

    Dr. Deweese has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deweese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Deweese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deweese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deweese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deweese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

