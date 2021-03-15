Overview

Dr. Frederick Deweese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Baptist Health Paducah, Crittenden Community Hospital and Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Deweese works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.