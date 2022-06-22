Overview

Dr. Frederick Denstman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Denstman works at Colon Rectal Surgery Associates in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.