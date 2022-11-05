Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Locations
California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery9834 Genesee Ave Ste 411, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-3842
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doc when I was hospitalized at Scripps Hospital, Genessee, following a stroke. I was in the hospital 9 days; he made time to see me daily. Doctor was "real"; he told me all relevant info re. my condition. He is my inspiration for getting better. And to add a fun dimension to all this, he has a great sense of humor. I'll miss him.
About Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Vega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Vega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Vega has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Vega.
