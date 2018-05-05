Overview

Dr. Frederick Davidorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Davidorf works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.