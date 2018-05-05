Dr. Frederick Davidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Davidorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Davidorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Locations
-
1
Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute484 County Line Rd W # 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 293-8116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davidorf is the best. He is extremely knowledgeable and is an expert in his field. Truly a genius! Many thanks to him for restoring my vision.
About Dr. Frederick Davidorf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1548204555
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Los Angeles Co Hosp
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidorf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davidorf has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.