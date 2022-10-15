Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dattel works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Pediatrics1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 330, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9612
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Despite the reviews, my experience with Dr. Dattel was great and zero complaints. Patient tip, come to appointments prepared with your concerns and questions. His time is just a valuable as yours.
About Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912008525
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dattel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dattel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dattel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattel.
