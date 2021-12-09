Overview

Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Cummings works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.