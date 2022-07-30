Dr. Frederick Corder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Corder, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Corder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste 302, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 805-5800
-
2
Step By Step Therapeutic Childcare Center5140 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave Ne, Washington, DC 20019 Directions (202) 984-7310
-
3
Childrens Medical Care Center5425 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011 Directions (301) 805-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corder?
My family has been seeing Dr. Corder for many years now. He first attended to my daughter at (formerly) Greater SE Community hospital back in 1996. Now my two son's have him as their pediatrian. He is very knowledgable and has a great bedside manner. He always tries different ways to get his young patients to relax before administering immunizations. Dr. Corder values his patients and their families. I needed some forms completed "same day" so my son could play football and he happily accommodated me. He always returns voicemails promptly. Dr. Corder and his wife and staff are so awesome!
About Dr. Frederick Corder, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427196740
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corder accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.