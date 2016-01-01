Dr. Frederick Comrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Comrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Comrie, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Comrie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Pain Relief Group3021 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 298-1442
- 2 3021 E Reno Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 298-1442
-
3
Lags Surgery Center Fresno5771 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 272-1295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comrie?
About Dr. Frederick Comrie, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1376780387
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comrie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comrie works at
Dr. Comrie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Comrie speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Comrie. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.