Dr. Frederick Cohen, MD
Dr. Frederick Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Guadalajara.
Warren Clinic Pediatrics - Kelly Building6565 S Yale Ave Ste 902, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
We have taken our 5 children to Dr Cohen for over 12 years. He is extremely thorough and patient. I started taking our oldest girls to Dr Cohen when they were 8. He found an abnormality in one of my twins that had gone unnoticed since birth which required surgery. He recommended us to a gynecologist who specializes in children, Dr Desilva (amazing lady!). When my youngest was a month old, he got a fever. I called Dr Cohen’s office for an appointment, he was out of the office but his partner at the time was able to see my son. Long story short, he had to be admitted into the children’s hospital. Dr Cohen came up to check on my son at the hospital that night. He reviewed his chart and lab work. Then he sat and talked with me and my husband about what was going on and asked if we had any questions. He followed up with us and the drs at the hospital until our son was released. He is a knowledgeable dr but also an amazing person who cares about the kids he sees and their parents.
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1013993120
- University Okla Tulsa Med College
- New York Medical College
- University Of Guadalajara
- Pediatrics
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.