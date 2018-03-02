Dr. Frederick Close, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Close is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Close, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Close, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Stuart Kramer MD A Medical Corp3200 4th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 293-3994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 156, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-0900
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I saw DR. Close today in Murrieta, CA and I can't understand why he has bad reviews. He and his staff were great. I had shoulder surgery two years ago, he explained in detail my situation and spent very appropriate time with me. I highly recommend DR. Frederick Close to anyone in pain. He gets FIVE STARS from me.
About Dr. Frederick Close, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1275643348
Education & Certifications
- LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Close has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Close has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Close. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Close.
