Overview

Dr. Frederick Close, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Close works at Spruce Medical Management in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Kramer MD A Medical Corp
    3200 4th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 293-3994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 156, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 462-0900
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2018
    I saw DR. Close today in Murrieta, CA and I can't understand why he has bad reviews. He and his staff were great. I had shoulder surgery two years ago, he explained in detail my situation and spent very appropriate time with me. I highly recommend DR. Frederick Close to anyone in pain. He gets FIVE STARS from me.
    Raphael P in Murrieta, CA — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Frederick Close, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275643348
    Education & Certifications

    • LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Close, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Close is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Close has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Close has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Close. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Close.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Close, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Close appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

