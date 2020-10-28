Overview

Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of Pittsburg Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Chaleff works at Cardiology Consultants of West Broward in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.