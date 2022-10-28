See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Frederick Burton, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Burton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Burton works at Burton Wellness Injury Center in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Non Surgical Solutions P C
    1455 City Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 791-2453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity
Iodine Deficiency
Overweight
Obesity

Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 28, 2022
I haven’t visited Dr. Burton yet, I saw his seminar with Pastor Gino Jennings of the truth of God. I attend the 1st church of our Lord Jesus Christ, Baltimore Maryland temple, but I watch/listen to the truth of God messages online everyday. I know I live in another (Maryland) but I am a new patient, I want to have Dr. Burton as my primary physician from now on. I would like to contact Dr. Burton, if that is okay, or have Dr. Burton contact me. I am a heart failure patient, I had a stroke 11 years ago. Presently, I am taking a lot of medications, for high blood pressure, diabetes, these medications make me tired and sleepy, what can I do to reverse my condition and get off some of these medications. Pls respond. Thank you for your time. Emmanuel Agomuoh.
Emmanuel Agomuoh — Oct 28, 2022
About Dr. Frederick Burton, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811932874
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burton works at Burton Wellness Injury Center in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Burton’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

