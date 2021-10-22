Dr. Buechel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Buechel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robotic Joint Center at Prestige Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine424 Madison Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 862-0180
-
2
Robotic Joint Center3727 Buchanan St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94123 Directions (415) 556-3311
-
3
Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD737 Park Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (917) 277-3808Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (516) 461-5018
-
5
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10075 Directions (516) 308-6974
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buechel?
Had a partial knee replacement with Dr. Buechel in 2010 in Naples, FL. Still active at age 75 with no problems. I truly believe that the robotic-assisted surgery is the only way to go and he is the ONLY doctor that has my total confidence. Thought I needed a replacement in my other knee and visited him in NYC late August, 2021. After testing and consultation, he suggested a knee arthroscopy to repair a meniscal tear. Surgery was performed 2 weeks later. Back to doing everything in a little over a week! Dr. Frederick Buechel Jr. is not only the BEST Orthopaedic doctor, he is totally honest, caring, has great bedside manner and will never leave a question unanswered. That is why I chose him two times!!!
About Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
- Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1619917408
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Drexel College of Medicine (Hahnemann University
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Rutgers-UMDNJ
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buechel works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buechel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buechel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.