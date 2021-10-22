See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD

Orthopedics
5 (22)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Buechel works at The Stone Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robotic Joint Center at Prestige Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    424 Madison Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 862-0180
  2. 2
    Robotic Joint Center
    3727 Buchanan St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 556-3311
  3. 3
    Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD
    737 Park Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 277-3808
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Health Greenwich Village
    200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 461-5018
  5. 5
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 308-6974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia
Hereditary Spherocytosis
Knee Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy, Congenital, Merosin Negative Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619917408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel College of Medicine (Hahnemann University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buechel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buechel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buechel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

