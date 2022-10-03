See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Boltz works at South Florida Neurology Assoc in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Neurology Assoc
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bethesda Hospital East
  Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Essential Tremor
Headache
Lyme Disease
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Parkinson's Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Wada Test
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diplopia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Foot Sprain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hip Pointer Injuries
Huntington's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Meningitis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Nausea
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003907890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boltz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Boltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boltz works at South Florida Neurology Assoc in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boltz’s profile.

    Dr. Boltz has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

