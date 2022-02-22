Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Boghossian works at
Locations
1
Frederick A Boghossian1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B. is a highly experienced man and we have a good repour in our conversations. His service stands for excellence in Patient/Physician relationship. I'm sure he is more than capable to fill your needs completely and professionally. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Frederick Boghossian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1841303849
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boghossian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boghossian works at
Dr. Boghossian has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boghossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boghossian speaks Armenian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.
