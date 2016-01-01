See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Frederick Bartlett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Bartlett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Bartlett works at United Anesthesia Services in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Memorial Hospital
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Treatment frequency



Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Frederick Bartlett, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1619972163
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Barnabas Med Ctr
Internship
  • St Barnabas Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY|Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
