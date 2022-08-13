Dr. Frederick Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Barr, MD
Dr. Frederick Barr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Frederick G Barr MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1300, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-0441
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Barr was amazing throughout my treatment. Reassuring and helped me cut through medical red tape. He is wonderful.
About Dr. Frederick Barr, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184620122
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
