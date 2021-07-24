Overview

Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Barnum IV works at River of Life Osteopathic in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

