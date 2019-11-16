Overview

Dr. Frederick Ast, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hospital



Dr. Ast works at Midtown Allergy and Arthritis Care PC in New York, NY with other offices in Saranac Lake, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.