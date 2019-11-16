Dr. Frederick Ast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Ast, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Ast, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hospital
Dr. Ast works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midtown Allergy and Arthritis Care PC35 E 30th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-7027
-
2
Adirondack Health2233 State Route 86, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 Directions (518) 891-4141Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ast?
Dr. Ast had been busy but still took the time to make me feel like I was the only patient there. I was impressed with the nice facility and the caring staff and friendly can do attitude and smiles.
About Dr. Frederick Ast, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese and German
- 1699742288
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ast has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ast accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ast works at
Dr. Ast has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ast speaks Chinese and German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ast. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.